Opinion / Columnists HILARY JOFFE: The West’s green pledge promises much, but it’s complicated B L Premium

It’s been just more than three months since some of the world’s leading economies pledged up to $8.5bn over three to five years to help SA transition to a lower-carbon economy. Work on what that package will look like can at last start in earnest.

Going into his state of the nation address President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Daniel Mminele, a former Reserve Bank deputy governor and Absa CEO, to head up the climate finance task team in the president’s office. Mminele has been tasked with co-ordinating and leading negotiations with the partners in the Just Energy Transition (Jet) agreement signed at November’s climate change conference in Glasgow — the US, UK, France, Germany and the EU...