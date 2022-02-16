Opinion / Columnists GRACELIN BASKARAN: Steps to curb an inflation-induced downward spiral The financial sector can protect itself by cutting exposure to climatic shocks and invest in sustainable projects B L Premium

My previous biweekly column explored why climate change will lead to an inevitable long-term increase in inflation, given its effect on the price of key goods in the consumer price index basket. But this inflation could do further harm by triggering a negative macro-financial loop that will affect households, firms and national economies.

Here’s how it goes: high levels of inflation force central banks to implement contractionary monetary policies, which leads to a tightening of financial conditions and a slowing of credit extension. We’ve seen this already. The difference between Covid-19 recovery and climate change is that the latter is here to stay and neither advanced nor emerging economies are immune to it...