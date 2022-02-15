Opinion / Columnists KATE THOMPSON DAVY: At last, a real-life tech launch again as Samsung reveals S22 range B L Premium

This time last week I was sitting in a glammed-up helicopter hangar in north Jozi, munching my way through the proffered finger foods as a line-up of glossy influencers and suited execs took us through the features of Samsung’s latest devices at the Galaxy Unpacked event. It was my first in-person, real-life tech launch in two years, and the phrase that kept occurring to me was “nature is healing”.

Remember that? In the early eerie first lockdowns — which now feel decidedly like “ye olde days of yore” — any picture of an urban fox or dolphins in the Hudson River (New York) prompted a series of social posts and articles on how animals were reclaiming our unnervingly empty cityscapes. It was so prevalent that it soon became a running joke online. Much of it (the apparent rewilding) has since sadly been debunked, but we will always have the memes...