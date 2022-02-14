NEVA MAKGETLA: Second-class citizenship exposes women to violence
14 February 2022 - 14:10
The campaign to stop gender-based violence has centred on laws to penalise it. That’s necessary, but not sufficient. The new legislation will remain mostly symbolic if we don’t spend more time (and resources) on understanding and tackling the systemic underpinnings of gender inequality.
In the economic context in particular, most women remain second-class citizens in terms of employment, income and assets. That leaves them vulnerable to family violence. The child support grant and old age pension have been critical in partially counteracting these realities by giving jobless women an income of their own...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now