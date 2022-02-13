Opinion / Columnists GAVIN RICH: The results are on the cards Technical red cards are becoming more prevalent and are in danger of ruining the game B L Premium

If you didn’t believe there are never really any winners when an early red card has a huge impact on a game, you just needed to listen to the SuperSport panel dissecting the Sharks’ win over the Bulls in their post-match discussion.

The Sharks hadn’t won in a franchise game in Pretoria since 2011 and they had finally broken that long drought, but instead of giving them kudos for their achievement, the panellists criticised them for not putting the Bulls away when they were playing 15 against 14 from the 10th minute...