DESNÉ MASIE: Boris Johnson just won't take the hint, it's time for him to go Even the patience of Brexit-ultras is wearing thin but the prime minister will cling to power like a man possessed

In my last column for 2021, published on December 12, I asked if it was finally the end of Boris Johnson. So many scandals have happened since then that they’ve blurred into each other, and I’ve almost forgotten exactly which cluster of chaos involving the occupant of 10 Downing Street prompted me to foretell the end was nigh at that time.

We, the walking wounded of Covid UK, hobbled out of 2021 and into 2022. Each new headline heralded a fresh hell, an unprecedented outrage, and demands for the prime minister to resign...