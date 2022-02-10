Opinion / Columnists ANTON HARBER: The snake-oiled social media’s bad faith and big profits B L Premium

It wasn’t long ago that anyone could sell any “medication” and promise it would cure anything. Snake oil salesmen wandered around the countryside spreading fear about sickness and making money from selling fake cures. People died as a result.

Over the last 100 years or so we developed ways of controlling this, such as the testing of medicines, restrictions on false advertising and peer-control of powerful professions such as doctors and chemists...