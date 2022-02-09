Opinion / Columnists GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The destructive naiveté of ActionSA’s EFF infatuation If you want to remove the ANC from power, you simply cannot put the EFF in power. All ActionSA is doing is facilitating an agenda as destructive as it is chaotic B L Premium

ActionSA says above all else, its mission is to remove the ANC from power. Thus, it has adopted a “means justify the end” approach to coalitions. In practical terms: it is willing to work with the EFF to achieve its goal, at least at local government level.

A “means justify the end” approach is always dangerous in politics, for it is to suspend principle. The principle here is that the EFF is a fascist and ethically compromised party, led by an ideological fundamentalist, as prone to hypocrisy as he is demagoguery. And, on a wide range of issues, a policy programme that is economically and socially destructive. ..