LUKANYO MNYANDA: Forget BIG, Ramaphosa can achieve more by thinking small The state of the nation addresses of recent years reveal a litany of pipedreams and broken promises

The nation is in a state! That was one of the more amusing responses I had to the question of what to expect, or even wish for, in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address. Unsurprisingly, journalists and analysts are struggling to say much that is particularly about this event. In keeping with SA’s tradition of kicking the can down the road and having unending consultations, a look at the editions of recent years reveals a litany of pipedreams and broken promises.

In truth, some of those promises are best not kept, such as the idea of a state bank that was heavily promoted by former finance minister Tito Mboweni as a potential “disrupter” to the existing sector’s “discriminatory” nature. Now that he is back on the lucrative corporate board scene, wouldn’t it be funny if he ends up being signed up by one of them? ..