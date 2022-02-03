Opinion / Columnists

JONNY STEINBERG: July unrest revealed geography and politics of SA’s mafiosi

03 February 2022 - 14:32 Jonny Steinberg

With six months of hindsight, what can be said about last July’s explosive violence? In what condition has it left SA’s politics and society?

These questions were asked at a forum I attended last week, convened by the Centre for Development & Enterprise. While I am not at liberty to share what others said, I can offer my own thoughts. For me, one of the most important features of the violence was its geography: where it happened, and perhaps more importantly, where it did not...

