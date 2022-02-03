Opinion / Columnists JONNY STEINBERG: July unrest revealed geography and politics of SA’s mafiosi B L Premium

With six months of hindsight, what can be said about last July’s explosive violence? In what condition has it left SA’s politics and society?

These questions were asked at a forum I attended last week, convened by the Centre for Development & Enterprise. While I am not at liberty to share what others said, I can offer my own thoughts. For me, one of the most important features of the violence was its geography: where it happened, and perhaps more importantly, where it did not...