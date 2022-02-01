Opinion / Columnists YACOOB ABBA OMAR: What if Xi and Putin are right about democracy’s pitfalls? Surveys show many citizens, including in SA, favour a system in which the military rules B L Premium

What if the Xis, Putins, Orans, Modis and Bolsanaros of the world are correct in their relentless critique of liberal democracy, of following violently repressive, protectionist or even chauvinistic policies?

Many people in their countries and elsewhere are beginning to believe so, with recent surveys highlighting worrying trends...