Opinion / Columnists NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Beam the real world up, Scotty Move over metaverse, the Nexperience is here B L Premium

Dateline January 27 2026

Virtual reality (VR) has come a long way, and the ability to participate in video games and wander around virtual worlds is super fun, but it’s not exactly realistic, is it? The metaverse is obviously a digitally simulated place where avatars can meet and interact, but not physically...