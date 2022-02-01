Opinion / Columnists A WEE DRAM CHRIS GILMOUR: Tech firms remain world’s most valuable brands with retail gaining ground Apple leads in technology sector while Amazon benefits from the pandemic B L Premium

Brand Finance has just released its annual Global 500 ranking, which ranks the world’s top 500 brands by brand value. Unsurprisingly, the US dominates the ranking, with just under 50% of the aggregate brand valuation being American. But China is catching up fast, with 19%. Combined, the two countries comprise two-thirds of the global brand valuation.

As one might expect, all the big technology firms are right up there in the top positions, reflecting their relative importance in everyday life in the modern world. At a sectoral level, tech is the most valuable sector, comprising almost 15% of the total, with retail a close second on 14%. And the Sars-CoV-2 pandemic resulted in media brands continuing to be highly ranked again, as consumers increasingly turned to those brands for connection and entertainment during the pandemic. But the pandemic wasn’t the only reason that media brands did so well. There is a constant battle going on between the various media brands for share o...