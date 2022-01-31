Opinion / Columnists JOHAN STEYN: Sorry, the chatbot forgot to take notes The great deal of data harvested from us must be used for better service from call centres B L Premium

A few weeks back my internet fibre line went down. I am fortunate to live near a hospital, which means I rarely suffer power outages and hence always have internet connectivity. Because I work primarily from home, a lack of internet will mean I can not do my job. It’s comparable to planning to go to the office in the morning and discovering your car isn’t working.

I learned, after a desperate search, that my internet service provider does not have a telephone helpline. I was able to communicate only via a WhatsApp chatbot. In principle, I am content to use this technology because it should be quicker than waiting for a human call-centre agent to help me...