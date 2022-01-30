Opinion / Columnists BUSI MAVUSO: We must get BIG right first time B L Premium

Reports that the president’s economic advisory council is warning against tax hikes to pay for a basic income grant are encouraging. This is an important issue — there is no doubt that as a country we need to provide support for the (far too) many South Africans who live in poverty.

There is also no questioning that we need to do it in a way that does not cripple us economically, now or in future. This is a long-term policy: it’s an obligation to commit a substantial amount of the national budget forever, with the amount likely to increase over the years...