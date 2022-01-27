Opinion / Columnists WANDILE SIHLOBO: Why rain-hit crop planting data no cause for alarm Preliminary data confirms fears of lower planting due to excessive rains but longer-term picture tells a sunnier story B L Premium

The excessive rains since the start of SA’s 2021/22 summer crop production season in October raised concerns that farmers might not have been able to till the initially planned area of 4.34-million hectares (3% higher than the 2020/2021 production season).

The preliminary plantings data released on Thursday afternoon by the government’s crop estimates committee confirmed these fears. Still, the actual plantings are a relief as many analysts, ourselves included, had expected a much smaller area. ..