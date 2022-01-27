Opinion / Columnists GUGU LOURIE: Distell injects fizz into future with shot of technology B L Premium

Covid-19 pandemic prevention measures that include wearing a mask and observing social distancing have caused tipplers to avoid bars, clubs and restaurants. To quench their thirst, they simply order their favourite drinks online, have them delivered, and then quaff in the comfort of their homes.

Given the changing behaviour of consumers, alcohol traders want to know how they can stay agile. Information management consultancy Amplifi tries to answer the question in its recent report on the subject...