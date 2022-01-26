Opinion / Columnists JOHAN STEYN: Life on the edge: how smart devices are shaping the future B L Premium

The new technology era has introduced software, algorithms and systems that are smart. They are infused with computerised intelligence, which means that the ability to learn, recognise patterns, execute tasks and make decisions autonomously is no longer in the domain of science fiction.

At the forefront of this intelligence explosion are devices and sensors that not only gather unimaginably large amounts of data but can also store and process the data at the source. ..