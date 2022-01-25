Opinion / Columnists KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Why the Activision deal is big news for everyone, not just gamers B L Premium

Microsoft announced late last week that it would be acquiring game publisher Activision Blizzard for $68.7bn — a price that we are told makes this the most expensive deal ever for the gaming industry. That’s steep, sure, but arguably fitting for a company with this kind of pedigree. And, significantly, it says a lot about where the eggheads (of both tech and economic variety) think the industry is going.

Even if gaming isn’t your thing, you’re likely to be aware of Activision or have engaged with its wares; directly or through acquisition, Activision counts Guitar Hero, Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush among its titles — and soon these will fall under the Microsoft umbrella...