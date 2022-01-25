A WEE DRAM
CHRIS GILMOUR: Clothing, footwear and textiles drive strong November retail sales
Big bounce is to be expected due to extension of Black Friday weekend into the whole month
25 January 2022 - 20:34
SA’s retail sales for November were strong. In real terms, retail sales grew 3.3% year on year in November, with most growth coming from a buoyant clothing, footwear, textiles & leather (CFTL) component.
As many retailers extended the “Black Friday” weekend into the whole of November, it is perhaps not surprising that a bounce of this magnitude was observed...
