A WEE DRAM CHRIS GILMOUR: Clothing, footwear and textiles drive strong November retail sales Big bounce is to be expected due to extension of Black Friday weekend into the whole month

SA’s retail sales for November were strong. In real terms, retail sales grew 3.3% year on year in November, with most growth coming from a buoyant clothing, footwear, textiles & leather (CFTL) component.

As many retailers extended the “Black Friday” weekend into the whole of November, it is perhaps not surprising that a bounce of this magnitude was observed...