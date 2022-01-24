Opinion / Columnists JONATHAN COOK: Careful planning is the one certainty to counter uncertainty B L Premium

The past two years have delivered the least predictable business conditions most us can remember. Covid-19 threw 2020’s plans out of the window and has made the future entirely uncertain ever since. We hope, but still cannot be sure, that conditions will return to some degree of predictability in 2022.

And that’s just one source of uncertainty. Political risk is growing. Ethiopia has a war. Ukraine fears invasion by Russia, with unpredictable economic consequences around the world. Our Kenyan office expects business to pause as clients batten down ahead of the August election. Our SA team keeps an eye on conflict in the governing party, while people fear a repeat of the ruinous riots of July 2021...