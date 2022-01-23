ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Sidney Poitier was Hollywood’s first black superstar
23 January 2022 - 18:45
Pioneering Bahamian-American actor Sidney Poitier, who died earlier this month aged 94, was Hollywood’s first black global megastar, appearing in more than 40 films.
His 2000 autobiography, The Measure of A Man, recalled how his success had been achieved against seemingly insurmountable odds. Poitier’s parents, Evelyn and Reginald, were tomato farmers on the poverty-ridden Cat Island in the Bahamas...
