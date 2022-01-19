Opinion / Columnists KHAYA SITHOLE: BLSA: empty integrity pledges and the pain of Bain Questions about the sincerity of an integrity pledge will linger until people understand what they heard about Bain’s internal fix and repentance B L Premium

The fallout from the release of the first part of the Zondo state-capture report has brought about an unexpected focus on Business Leadership SA (BLSA). The lobby group — made up of prominent businesses that command respect and influence across the economic landscape — has found itself having to respond to the question of why it continues to embrace international consulting firm Bain.

The extraordinary role played by Bain in the great purge of the SA Revenue Service (Sars) is one of the focal areas of the state capture report. Its revelations are not entirely new, as they reflect the findings of the Nugent commission report. What is new is the Zondo recommendation that all of Bain’s contracts with the state should be scrutinised anew...