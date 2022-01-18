Opinion / Columnists WANDILE SIHLOBO: Worries linger over smaller harvests amid crop damage and planting delays Farmers era getting hit in North West and Free State, both pillars of grain and oilseed production B L Premium

We are in a La Niña cycle — SA has been receiving above-normal rainfall since October 2021. The SA Weather Service estimates that the heavy rains could continue through to March. This is the third consecutive season of above-normal rains. The agricultural sector has benefited greatly in the past seasons with crop production improving notably, especially in the 2020/2021 production season.

However, I worry that the current, 2021/2022 production season could bring a lower harvest than the previous one. Several farmers have reported patches of crop damage and delays in planting, specifically in regions of North West and Free State, both of which are pillars of SA’s grain and oilseed production...