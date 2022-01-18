Opinion / Columnists JOHAN STEYN: Should my business use AI? Many of your staff may feel insecure about their future when you start talking about the introduction of AI and robotics B L Premium

“All this artificial intelligence (AI) stuff sounds very exciting. But where do we even start on the journey in my business?” That is a question that most business owners and senior executives are asking at the moment.

Every business is becoming a software business. It is through software that we manage our processes, build our offerings and service our customers. AI and machine learning (ML) are imperative for every business. As long as you take the right steps, follow the right plans and take your organisation effectively on the journey with you, you will be successful...