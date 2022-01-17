Opinion / Columnists NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: A new pandemic looms And it is not caused by a virus but by a tiny protein particle B L Premium

Dateline: January 14 2027

Over the past few decades, we’ve battled a number of global infectious diseases; and most of them are caused by parasites, bacteria, or viruses. And we’ve made major advances in the science of dealing with these diseases, thanks to our development of genetic tools such as CRISPR and mRNA...