NEIL MANTHORP: The tough nut who took 10 years to burst into stardom

There’s an old saying in cricket: “It can take 10 years to become an overnight success.” It must surely have been what Keegan Petersen was thinking when he was asked about his “journey” into the hearts of the nation’s cricket lovers after his match-winning performance in the final Test against India at Newlands. “We could be here until tomorrow morning …” he replied.

A professional cricketer’s journey to the top, whatever their “top” happens to be, is rarely simple. If it merely requires many years of hard work in the nets and in the gym, then they are the fortunate ones. More often than not, it requires other sacrifices. Like moving not just away from friends and family, but into entirely unfamiliar surroundings. ..