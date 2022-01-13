Opinion / Columnists HILARY JOFFE: Bain made little from state capture, but lost billions for Sars and SA The Zondo report fleshes out some interesting details about how the process occurred B L Premium

The Zondo commission’s report on the capture of the SA Revenue Service (Sars) doesn’t add much to what we already knew from the Nugent commission’s more thorough report on the tax authority. But it offers a couple of crucial takeaways and prompts some big questions, not just about Sars but about state capture more generally.

The Zondo report has served to spotlight the role played by management consultancy Bain, in a way the Nugent report did not, despite the dramatic revelations it contained. Rival McKinsey and other firms such as KPMG that enabled state capture have taken huge flak in SA and abroad for the role they played and have sustained significant damage...