MARK BARNES: We must break the moulds, show some faith, take some risks
SA needs a new mix without prescriptions — an original solution with no precedent
12 January 2022 - 15:42
There was this guy in the army who used to collect snakes (there’s always one). He’d inevitably have a couple of them hanging out of his kit, or maybe a skaapsteker in the front pocket of his combat jacket. But his favourites were a collection of puff adders.
To contain them (after their daily “walk”), he used to squash them into a cake tin once full of treats he’d been sent, now perforated and filled with tasty morsels so they could breathe and eat overnight. As the collection grew, so the squashing got more dangerous, but it had to be done — so that the rest of us could sleep...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now