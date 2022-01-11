NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Death of the financial centre
Cities that flourished as finance hubs need a new business model
11 January 2022 - 05:00
Dateline: January 7 2025
London, New York, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore — the names of cities that are famous hubs for global finance are easy to recall. But the very reason for their success has evaporated like morning mist at high noon. And it’s got very little to do with Brexit and Covid-19...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now