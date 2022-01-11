Opinion / Columnists NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Death of the financial centre Cities that flourished as finance hubs need a new business model B L Premium

Dateline: January 7 2025

London, New York, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore — the names of cities that are famous hubs for global finance are easy to recall. But the very reason for their success has evaporated like morning mist at high noon. And it’s got very little to do with Brexit and Covid-19...