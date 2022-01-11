Opinion / Columnists JOHAN STEYN: Will AI make us god-like? Artificial general intelligence will necessitate a rethinking of most of the qualities we associate with uniquely human life: consciousness, purpose, intelligence and the soul B L Premium

“At this moment in our civilisation, we can create cybernetic individuals who, in just a few short years, will be completely indistinguishable from us. Which leads to an obvious conclusion: we are the gods now.”

Speaking at a TED conference, this individual’s company's ambitious plans for the future are laid out before a captivated audience as he outlines humankind’s major technological advancements. The charismatic billionaire plans to join an interplanetary mission, financed by his corporation, to unearth humanity’s origins. ..