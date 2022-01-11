CHRIS GILMOUR: Honey, who shrank the JSE?

Adapt IT delisted from the JSE last week, while Liberty and Imperial seem set to follow soon. OneLogix recently announced that it will be making an offer to minority shareholders to delist the company and Brian Joffe’s Long4Life is likely to be absorbed by Old Mutual and delisted by June.

Distell will disappear from the bourse by the end of the year in a buyout by Heineken. Royal Bafokeng Platinum must surely eventually be taken over either by Impala or Northam. It’s a never-ending story of delisting with very few new listings in prospect, leaving the JSE as a shrinking exchange in terms of the number of listed companies...