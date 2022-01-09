Opinion / Columnists MICHAEL MORRIS: Western Cape does not have to be a well-oiled anomaly B L Premium

Cape independence advocates responded smartly earlier in January when President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered a credible, if politically incomprehensible, vote of no confidence in his own party. The occasion was, of course, the fire at parliament, hastily attended to by the Cape Metro fire service.

For those of us who live in the Western Cape there wasn’t much to write home about: we are more or less accustomed to public services functioning as they should. ..