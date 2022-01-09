Opinion / Columnists GAVIN RICH: Save the Currie Cup from becoming a Mickey Mouse competition It is now officially a feeder or development competition, and no more than that B L Premium

Former Springbok and Bulls legend Naas Botha came up with a quote that was to be long remembered when in the 1980s he pointed out that the Currie Cup is not won in May. What he said has remained a fact throughout the intervening decades.

It is still a fact as we head into 2022, but this year is the closest we’ve come yet to seeing Naas’s utterance rendered obsolete. The Currie Cup will still not be won in May, but it’s getting closer, for it will be won in June, and it starts this week, meaning mid-January...