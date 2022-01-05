GARETH VAN ONSELEN: A nation on fire
It’s impossible to build a functional democracy on a foundation of wood, especially when you seek to house arsonists
05 January 2022 - 05:30
“What is fire? It’s a mystery. Scientists give us gobbledegook about friction and molecules. But they don’t really know. Its real beauty is that it destroys responsibility and consequences.” Ray Bradbury, Fahrenheit 451
How we love to see things burn. Trains, clinics, libraries, schools, universities, hospitals, art, even people. There are horror stories out there, the consequence of our national pastime, that make your blood run cold...
