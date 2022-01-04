Opinion / Columnists NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Happy new decade Technology has beaten the virus, economies are booming and millions of postmillennial tourists are on the move B L Premium

Dateline: January 1 2030

As we say goodbye to the Roaring Twenties, what fantastic new developments, technological wonders and global catastrophes await us? January 2020 was a sombre affair, with talk of a strange new virus out of China, and economic fragility. By March the pandemic was real, and the markets crashed — everywhere. But within a few years, thanks to technology and globalisation, the virus was beaten and economies were booming...