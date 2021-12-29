Opinion / Columnists GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The year of the loser youth Record unemployment is the issue that will define our younger generation’s future — and at the moment they’re failing dismally B L Premium

“The youth” — we do go on about them. You will struggle to find a more venerated demographic. Every possible positive adjective is associated with them. Nothing negative. They are the future, people say. In which case, the future is bleak indeed.

2021 was their moment. The ANC is on its knees. But the youth largely opted out of democracy. And so the killer blow was never delivered. The party limps on, like one of those Spanish bulls, painted red with an array of spears in its back, as it bucks and lunges in pain...