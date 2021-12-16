GUGU LOURIE: Sipho Maseko’s legacy at Telkom a model for state-owned enterprises
Maseko and Jabu Mabuza showed the power of ethical leadership and business nous
16 December 2021 - 22:51
Telkom boss Sipho Maseko took over when the company was nearly run to the ground by those who replaced Sizwe Nxasana after he had steered it to profitability.
Nxasana made the Telkom dinosaur dance to a profitable tune in 2005 and listed the former parastatal on the JSE...
