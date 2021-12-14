WANDILE SIHLOBO: Bumper yields and high prices could push farm exports to record high
14 December 2021 - 15:45
SA’s agricultural sector is ending 2021 on a positive note. Farmers experienced a unique season in 2020/2021, with bumper yields and higher agricultural commodity prices, particularly in grains and oilseeds. The yields benefited from an expansion in area plantings of most crops and favourable weather conditions, while higher prices were primarily in line with global trends.
Globally, agricultural commodity prices were underpinned by increasing demand for soya beans and grains in China and India, lower production of vegetable oils in Asia, and generally poor yields in South America. The higher shipping costs also added to the general rise in global agricultural prices and, in turn, the domestic prices...
