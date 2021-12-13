Opinion / Columnists NEIL MANTHORP: Kohli is driven by the same desire as men on top of Everest or down in the bogs He can achieve what no other Indian skipper has managed — to win a Test series in SA B L Premium

Edmund Hillary summitted Mount Everest and Roger Bannister broke the four-minute mile within a year of each other on May 29 1953 and May 6 1954, respectively. Their feats remain two of the most iconic landmarks of personal sporting achievement in history.

They are also proof that the majority of us ask only “how high, how fast, how many or how far” rather than “why”. If our greatest concern is the price of admission, the reasons for our entertainment can be left to those providing it. But even the most relaxed among us should be able to understand the thrill of doing something no other human has done before. ..