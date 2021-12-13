DUMA GQUBULE: Set a growth target that is binding on the Bank and Treasury
The figures show that state spending on people and infrastructure will solve the jobs crisis
13 December 2021 - 17:25
SA’s unemployment crisis is a national disgrace, the inevitable result of 27 years of economic mismanagement. Between 1994 and 2020, the country’s GDP per capita increased 16.1%. By comparison, Malaysia’s GDP per capita increased 654.1% over the same period.
Unemployment is a macroeconomic policy problem first. There is a relationship between macroeconomic policies and GDP growth. There is also a relationship between GDP growth and employment...
