Opinion / Columnists LUKANYO MNYANDA: Mantashe arrives late to the oil party Other countries are already looking at a future when oil might not be around any more B L Premium

“There’s no point going full blast into oil and gas as it’s got a limited life. But I would go full blast into renewables.”

These are not the words of an environmental activist in the old Transkei who, in the telling by minerals & energy minister Gwede Mantashe, is determined to keep SA “an island of anti-development” trapped in apartheid-era economic relations...