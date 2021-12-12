Opinion / Columnists DESNÉ MASIE: Is this finally the end of Boris Johnson? UK prime minister is in trouble now that right-wing newspapers such as The Daily Telegraph have turned on him B L Premium

Somehow, here in the UK, we have managed to limp to the end of the year. We, the walking wounded, scarred by the pandemic, and the ruling elite’s seeming contempt of the electorate.

The only glimmer of hope it seems is that Boris Johnson’s luck dodging numerous scandals has finally begun to run out. The country has simply had enough, and there is now talk of a challenge for the leadership of the ruling Conservative Party...