GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Can Joburg’s coalition government take a dark city into the light?
Few metaphors are more powerful than the idea a government can, literally, keep the lights on
10 December 2021 - 05:00
There is now a coalition government in Johannesburg, and it has inherited a god-awful mess. There will be many items on the renewal agenda but here is a simple one that will have a big effect: get the lights working.
At night, Johannesburg goes dark. Street lights simply don’t work. Well, enough of them to make that general statement true. Sometimes whole roads are dark, sometimes long stretches, sometimes they flicker as if having a fit. But there is more dark than light, and it has consequences...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now