GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Can Joburg's coalition government take a dark city into the light? Few metaphors are more powerful than the idea a government can, literally, keep the lights on

There is now a coalition government in Johannesburg, and it has inherited a god-awful mess. There will be many items on the renewal agenda but here is a simple one that will have a big effect: get the lights working.

At night, Johannesburg goes dark. Street lights simply don’t work. Well, enough of them to make that general statement true. Sometimes whole roads are dark, sometimes long stretches, sometimes they flicker as if having a fit. But there is more dark than light, and it has consequences...