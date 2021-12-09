TONY LEON: SA no longer has the constitution for our tragic pantomime
Once the envy of the world, our democracy is now a creaking stage for political fools and farces
09 December 2021 - 11:12
In 2004, British playwright Michael Frayn’s award-winning play Democracy achieved both critical and commercial success, despite its seemingly dull premise: German politics in the 1970s.
I watched the performance in London at the time, utterly mesmerised as the play toggled between two themes. First, the highly charged political drama — the fall of left-wing West German chancellor Willy Brandt and the complexity of coalition politics and high treason in the chancellor’s office...
