HILARY JOFFE: The pitfalls of battling concentration and punting competition
The Competition Commission finds that the SA economy is highly concentrated, with most sectors dominated by a few large firms
09 December 2021 - 19:33
When the government amended SA’s competition legislation to tighten up the regulation of mergers and large firms, it did so using an unpublished study of concentration in the economy based only on the competition authorities’ own merger records.
Now the Competition Commission has published a much more substantial and rigorous study of economic concentration, with a summary that runs to 67 pages and a 416-page main report...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now