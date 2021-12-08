STEVEN KUO: Trade is so much more profitable than cross-border friction
Africa is slowly moving towards continental integration, a wise move in the light of US-China tensions
08 December 2021 - 15:05
Wow, what a year it has been. From a global geopolitical perspective, 2021 has been a roller-coaster ride. At a global level, we had the US-China contest and pandemic politics, in which rich countries hoarded vaccines and declared a travel ban against Southern African countries — for discovering the Omicron Covid-19 strand — without scientific justification.
At a continental level, slow but steady progress appears to have been made across West, East and Southern Africa on pushing the African Continental Free Trade Area forward. It is only through trade and commerce that the continent can march forward. ..
