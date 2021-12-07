Opinion / Columnists MNINAWA NTLOKO: Even Suarez is forgiven after Ghana fiasco Safa apparently shunned counterpart at Caf meeting after Fifa dismissed match-fixing complaint B L Premium

It was a little more than 11 years ago and the world was in the paralysing grip of a sporting event that seemed to have brought the entire globe to a standstill.

Fifa’s multibillion-dollar travelling circus was in town and this little corner of the universe was the choice destination for some of the world’s best players, visiting fans, media and international professional leeches...