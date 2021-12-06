TOM EATON: Cyril Ramaphosa’s pillow technique may yet save SA
The man who mumbles sweet nothings instead of acting may end up as our most efficient president
06 December 2021 - 19:17
I’m not ashamed to admit that I was wrong about Cyril Ramaphosa. On the contrary, it’s a relief to be able to state here, for the record, that I believe Ramaphosa might go down in history as the president who saved us all.
I understand if you think I’m being sarcastic. I am, after all, a writer of opinions that are often less than earnest; so much so, in fact, that people sometimes think I’m joking when I’m not...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now