TOM EATON: Cyril Ramaphosa's pillow technique may yet save SA The man who mumbles sweet nothings instead of acting may end up as our most efficient president

I’m not ashamed to admit that I was wrong about Cyril Ramaphosa. On the contrary, it’s a relief to be able to state here, for the record, that I believe Ramaphosa might go down in history as the president who saved us all.

I understand if you think I’m being sarcastic. I am, after all, a writer of opinions that are often less than earnest; so much so, in fact, that people sometimes think I’m joking when I’m not...