Opinion / Columnists GAVIN RICH: SA is a tighthead factory for the world But with many now playing overseas, local sides suffer

There was excitement among the television pundits that the Springboks were back to make the local challenge in the United Rugby Championship stronger but the derby round that closed out the SA rugby year sent out a mixed message.

Yes, the Sharks had several Boks back and were a different team to the one that played the four overseas games that started their campaign. At the same time though you can’t ignore the problem the Bulls suddenly have at tighthead now that it has been confirmed that Bok No 3 Trevor Nyakane has left them to continue his career overseas. And while it was not the reason they lost to the Lions, the Stormers had a problem there too once Neethling Fouche was injured and will continue to do so if his injury is as serious as it appears and Bok strongman Frans Malherbe takes time to recover from his ailment...